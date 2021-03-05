Discussing The Sopranos Much-Maligned Columbus Day Episode With Will Menaker On Pod Yourself A Gun

Click to download here.

“In this house, we believe Columbus was a hero!”

Put down your stinky cheeses and your cold wines, it’s time to talk about season 4 episode 3 of The Sopranos, “Christopher,” with guest Will Menaker from the Chapo Trap House podcast. Will joins Matt and Vince from Clinton Hill Brooklyn, home to Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. But on this podcast, the only Christopher we acknowledge is Moltisanti.

Written by Michael Imperioli, the actor who plays Chrissy, the episode is divisive even among Sopranos super fans due to its focus on identity politics and a ripped-from-the-headlines plot. Originally written for Paulie, the story focuses on Sylvio’s desire to see that Columbus, and by extension all hard-working Italian-Americans hanging around pork stores, get the respect they deserve.

The woke mob came for Columbus, and all he did was cause enough pain and suffering to be disavowed by the psychos responsible for the Spanish Inquisition. The PC police are sure to come for Matt and Vince soon, so listen to this episode while you still can.

