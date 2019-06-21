Sopranos Podcast: Pod Yourself A Gun Episode 9: ‘Boca,’ With Anna Hossnieh

Click to download here.

For episode nine, Anna Hossnieh from The Daily Zeitgeist and Ethnically Ambiguous podcasts joins Pod Yourself A Gun to talk “Boca,” episode nine of The Sopranos. Released March 7, 1999, “Boca” is allegedly a double meaning title, referring both to Uncle Junior’s trip to Boca Raton with his girlfriend Bobbi Sanfilipo, and as in Italian/Spanish for mouth, since this episode is all about loose lips. Junior’s loose lips because he likes to perform cunnilingus, and Bobbi’s because she loves cunnilingus and loves to gab to all her friends about Junior’s cunnilingus skills. Which is a problem for Junior because apparently in the mafia, doing oral sex on a lady makes you gay. Doing the last thing any gay man would want to do is one of the gayest things you can do, as we know. Eventually he pulls a modified Cagney on her which seems extremely rude.

Other plotlines include Meadow’s soccer coach abandoning the team to coach at Rhode Island, and Meadow’s soccer coach having sex with one of the players, which leads her to slit her wrists on the swingset, which is where everyone loves to slit their wrists, obviously. Meanwhile Artie and Charmaine bicker over what to do about Tony, and Artie and Tony bicker over what to do with the soccer coach, and Junior and Mikey Palmice bicker over what to do about the feds. Silvio just nods a lot. Supposedly he wore his own golf hat for this episode. Incredible.

