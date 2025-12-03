In the upcoming The Testament Of Ann Lee, Amanda Seyfried plays the leader of a Christian sect. For the film, composer Daniel Blumberg composed the score, along with three original songs. One of them, “Clothed By The Sun,” is a duet with Seyfried that plays over the movie’s end credits, and the song has been shared today (December 3).

There’s also a performance video of the song.

In a statement, Blumberg says of the song:

“When I write songs, usually the best ones happen very quickly and naturally. With ‘Clothed By The Sun,’ I plugged in my electric guitar and it all came out in one piece. I think that was possible because the whole world of the film, and Ann Lee’s story was in my bones after having been so submerged in the project for over a year. I was missing my brother who lives far away from me, and found Ann Lee’s relationship with William [her brother] quite moving, so I started with that line about her Brother’s love. Amanda did the vocals the next day from a studio in New York. It was originally written as a solo for her to sing, but it ended up being a duet, mostly because Mona liked the new atmosphere that leaves us with at the end of the film. It has a more contemporary feeling to the song which felt appropriate with the cards on the film explaining where the shakers are today. Amanda and I would sing a lot together during the recording sessions for the film so it’s nice to have a recording of us singing together finally and also an excuse to do some live concerts.”

An official description of the movie reads, “From award-winning writer-director Mona Fastvold comes the extraordinary true legend of Ann Lee, founder of the devotional sect known as the Shakers. Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried stars as the Shaker’s irrepressible leader, who preached gender and social equality and was revered by her followers. The Testament Of Ann Lee captures the ecstasy and agony of her quest to build a utopia, featuring more than a dozen traditional Shaker hymns reimagined as rapturous movements with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall and original songs & score by Academy Award winner Daniel Blumberg.”

The film is set to hit select theaters on December 25 before a nationwide release in January 2026. Check out the trailer below.