The film focuses on Ann Lee, one of the religious movement’s founders, and the story of her vision for the church. Amanda Seyfried stars, as do Lewis Pullman, Tim Blake Nelson, and more.

The United Society Of Believers In Christ’s Second Appearing, a Christian sect better known as the Shakers, has quite the story. Today, they exist as a historical relic, as a mere three members remain as of 2025. Their past, though, is cinematic enough to get the movie treatment in the upcoming The Testament Of Ann Lee.

Plot

An official description reads, “From award-winning writer-director Mona Fastvold comes the extraordinary true legend of Ann Lee, founder of the devotional sect known as the Shakers. Academy Award nominee Amanda Seyfried stars as the Shaker’s irrepressible leader, who preached gender and social equality and was revered by her followers. The Testament Of Ann Lee captures the ecstasy and agony of her quest to build a utopia, featuring more than a dozen traditional Shaker hymns reimagined as rapturous movements with choreography by Celia Rowlson-Hall and original songs & score by Academy Award winner Daniel Blumberg.”

Fastvold told IndieWire of her approach to the movie:

“Very recently, a third Shaker joined, and no one has joined [since 1978]. It’s quite extraordinary that a third joined, but no, I didn’t want to consult them because my interpretation of this story is probably quite different from theirs. I’ve taken creative liberties. I’ve merged characters. I’ve imagined things. My reason for telling the story is different probably from their reason to be part of this religion. I thought it was more respectful to let them have their relationship and me have mine.”

Cast

The movie stars Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Scott Handy, Matthew Beard, Viola Prettejohn, Jamie Bogyo, and David Cale.

Seyfried spoke with The Wrap about the challenges this role presented