It’s only (“only”) been two years since the second half of season four of Stranger Things premiered on Netflix, but doesn’t it feel much longer? It must for the show’s young cast, including Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, who were teenagers or in their early 20s then, and are now AARP eligible.

This week, actor Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas on Stranger Things, tweeted, “Sneak peak of Season 5,” along with a photo that’s been edited with an age filter to make himself, Maya Hawke (Robin), and Sadie Sink (Max) look like they should be riding mobility scooters, not bicycles. The show’s official account commented, “ok grandpa lucas let’s get you to bed.”

Sneak peak of Season 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fcae8g6cQ3 — Caleb McLaughlin (@calebmclaughlin) July 30, 2024

Last year, McLaughlin talked to Collider about Stranger Things wrapping up. “I grew up on the show, and when I see them, I feel like I’m my 13-year-old self again, having fun on set, being naive, and just living in this fun world. And then, the thing that I’m dreading is that this will be the last one,” he said. “Stranger Things has been a big part of my life. Even if I hated being on the show, I would miss it because I was such a kid, when I first came onto the show, and I grew up on the show through my adolescent years… It was a big part of my life. I grew up on the show, so it’s gonna be sad when it’s all over.”

The final season of Stranger Things premieres in 2025. Or maybe 2074. Who knows!