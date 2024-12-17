Six More Of The Greatest NBA Player Cameos In Music Videos Of All Time

Basketball players have been appearing in music videos for a pretty long time now. Earlier this year, we looked at some notable examples of this, which included some older examples (Shaq appearing in the video for “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!”) and some newer ones (DeMar DeRozan’s highly-publicized cameo in the video for “Not Like Us”). Fortunately for us, that was only the tip of the iceberg, as there are plenty of other examples of times when musicians reached out to NBA players and asked them to pop up in the video for one of their songs. And today, we wanted to dive into a few more of these, starting with one of the more surprising cameos we can remember…

Kawhi Leonard: “Way 2 Sexy” by Drake featuring Future and Young Thug Kawhi Leonard has managed to turn being a boring and laid-back guy into his brand. For how brilliant he is at his best on the basketball court, Leonard is known for being soft-spoken and keeping himself out of the spotlight. All of this is to say that when Kawhi showed up in “Way 2 Sexy” dressed in all white and joined Drake, Future, and Young Thug in essentially lampooning boy band music videos, well, I can safely say I did not see that coming. Magic Johnson: “Remember The Time” by Michael Jackson The legendary video for “Remember The Time” is all built around Jackson performing for Egyptian royalty, played in here by Eddie Murphy and Iman. But off to the side, Johnson is the herald who presents performers to Murphy and Iman. Shockingly, it seemed like Magic had a terrific time with the project, and earlier this year, he called getting to be in the video “one of the greatest thrills in my life.”

LeBron James: “Forever” by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Eminem Of course LeBron was going to be in this video in some capacity, as it was made for the 2008 documentary More than a Game, which followed around his high school team at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. He hops onto PokerStars before the track starts, and while we don’t see him in the video again, we get plenty of clips and photos from before he made it to the NBA. However, a few months after the song came out, we did get a famous clip of LeBron rapping along to Eminem’s verse in the waning moments of a Cavs-Lakers game. Stephen Curry: “Lil Fish, Big Pond” by Tobe Nwigwe Curry joined Nwigwe in the video for his 2023 release, which was part of the soundtrack for the Apple TV+ release, Stephen Curry: Underrated. In the video, the pair are fishing on a boat, and Curry lip syncs along to the first verse before viewers see that Nwigwe is also on the boat. A little later, the pair sit alongside one another in a stadium.