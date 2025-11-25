This one has been brewing for a while. It appeared on the Blacklist in 2014 as Rothchild, then was later renamed to Huntington. A few days ago, the film again got a new title, as it’s now called How To Make A Killing.
There have been major casting changes, too. Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson were initially tapped to star long ago, but now it’s led by Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley. As for the plot, eager viewers can get hints from the 1949 movie Kind Hearts And Coronets, on which the new film is based.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
An official logline reads, “Disowned at birth by his obscenely wealthy family, blue-collar Becket Redfellow (Glen Powell) will stop at nothing to reclaim his inheritance, no matter how many relatives stand in his way.”
StudioCanal, one of the production companies involved, previously described it as “a raucously entertaining revenge thriller about Becket Redfellow, the heir to a multi-billion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he deserves… Or what he thinks he deserves.”
Cast
The movie stars Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp, Zach Woods, Topher Grace, Raff Law, and Ed Harris.
Law previously told Numéro Netherlands of the movie:
“It being an A24 project, and having such a brilliant ensemble cast with some really highly experienced actors and a fantastic director John Patton Ford, who I’ve a been a fan of, and loved his film Emily The Criminal, it was just something I knew I wanted to be a part of. I love working with new people and being part of a team where you can pick up things off of other people, and that was something that made it a no-brainer in a sense. It was a character I hadn’t really played yet and I’m someone that wants to be able to show versatility in my work, so with Huntington, as soon as I got the audition and spoke with my team, it was something that I really wanted to push for.”
He added, “I’d say that this was an opportunity for me to show a slightly different performance. In Huntington, I’d like to say that it’s a pretty mental character and I had a lot of fun doing it. It’s kind of just like an explosion of craziness. It was a lot of fun, and I do a bit of singing as well.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on February 20, 2026.
Trailer
Watch the How To Make A Killing trailer below.