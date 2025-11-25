This one has been brewing for a while. It appeared on the Blacklist in 2014 as Rothchild, then was later renamed to Huntington. A few days ago, the film again got a new title, as it’s now called How To Make A Killing.

There have been major casting changes, too. Shia LaBeouf and Mel Gibson were initially tapped to star long ago, but now it’s led by Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley. As for the plot, eager viewers can get hints from the 1949 movie Kind Hearts And Coronets, on which the new film is based.

