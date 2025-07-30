Ethan Coen and wife Tricia Cooke tapped Margaret Qualley to star in their 2024 movie Drive-Away Dolls. The film was the first of a loose “lesbian B-movie trilogy,” as Cooke described it, and now the second installment is on the way with Honey Don’t!. Qualley is staking her claim in this mini cinematic universe as she stars in the upcoming movie, too.

Early returns are positive so far: At the Cannes festival back in May, the film received a 6-and-a-half-minute ovation. The cast is certainly crowd-pleasing, as it’s also led by Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it lands in theaters.