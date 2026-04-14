In 2006, hip-hop group The Coup released their fifth album, Pick A Bigger Weapon. While a modest commercial success, it was one of the year’s best-received rap albums. Today, the project is more relevant than ever, but not because of its music: The group’s Boots Riley has written and directed I Love Boosters, a new movie based on the Pick A Bigger Weapon song of the same name.

This isn’t the first time Riley’s music and filmmaking have intersected. In the early 2010s, he completed a draft of a screenplay, for a film called Sorry To Bother You. In 2012, The Coup released an album of the same name, inspired by the script, and years later, the original film was finally made, released in 2018.

Ahead of the new movie’s debut, keep reading for everything you need to know.