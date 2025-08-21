Aziz Ansari picked up some directing experience with his TV series Master Of None. Now, he has plied that trade to his feature film directorial debut with the upcoming Good Fortune.

He has quite the cast helping him towards rookie success, too. Aside from himself, he stars alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, the latter of whom plays a meddling angel (a role apparently intense enough to leave him injured). For Ansari, Good Fortune is his first time acting in a movie in a long while: His most recent film credit before this (aside from a voice role in The Bob’s Burgers Movie and appearing as himself in the documentary The Problem With Apu) dates way back to 2014, with Date And Switch.

This comes after the movie that was supposed to be Ansari’s directorial debut, Being Mortal, was shut down due to an on-set complaint involving Bill Murray.

Ahead of the Good Fortune‘s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it comes to theaters.