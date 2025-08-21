Aziz Ansari picked up some directing experience with his TV series Master Of None. Now, he has plied that trade to his feature film directorial debut with the upcoming Good Fortune.
He has quite the cast helping him towards rookie success, too. Aside from himself, he stars alongside Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, the latter of whom plays a meddling angel (a role apparently intense enough to leave him injured). For Ansari, Good Fortune is his first time acting in a movie in a long while: His most recent film credit before this (aside from a voice role in The Bob’s Burgers Movie and appearing as himself in the documentary The Problem With Apu) dates way back to 2014, with Date And Switch.
This comes after the movie that was supposed to be Ansari’s directorial debut, Being Mortal, was shut down due to an on-set complaint involving Bill Murray.
Ahead of the Good Fortune‘s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it comes to theaters.
Plot
The official synopsis reads, “In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen).”
Ansari told Collider:
“Films that deal with issues about economic depression are a staple from Grapes Of Wrath to Trading Places. Given what’s happening these days, especially with all the modern elements involved, it felt ripe for us to do a film about today. I hope we pulled it off. I think we did?”
Cast
The cast is led by Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, Sandra Oh, and Keanu Reeves.
Ansari told Men’s Journal about how he got comfortable working with a star as big as Reeves, saying, “I was like, ‘Hey man, we got to hang out a few times, so I’m not freaked out being around you. You know what I mean?’ So he was like, ‘I get what you mean.’ So, we hung out, and he came over to my house. I made him Indian food, and we hung out for a while, and he told me all these stories. And then we went to dinner a couple of times, and I tried to really spend time with him to get to know him a little bit so I could become comfortable around him.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on October 17.
Trailer
Check out the Good Fortune trailer below.