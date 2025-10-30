Chimpanzees: pretty scary! In fairness, some of them can be really friendly, even like a member of the family. But, there’s always a lingering element of uncertainty, especially when they get infected with a disease that gives them more of a killer edge, as is the case in the upcoming movie Primate.

Veteran horror director Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, The Strangers: Prey At Night, and so on) is at the helm here. He had a real vision, and that vision involved putting CGI to the side in favor of practical effects to bring the chimp to life, making the character feel much more like a physical presence in the scary scenes.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.