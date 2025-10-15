Colleen Hoover is on fire. Last year, the author’s book It Ends With Us was adapted into a Blake Lively-starring movie (even if the whole thing has been at least a little overshadowed by off-screen drama). She has two other movies, Reminders Of Him and Verity, in the pipeline for 2026, but before that, we get Regretting You this year.
The latest young-adult adaptation dives into the aftermath of an unexpected accident and how it shakes up a family. Among those portraying that family are Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace.
Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.
Plot
An official description reads:
“Based on the bestselling book, Regretting You introduces audiences to Morgan Grant (Allison Williams) and her daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) as they explore what’s left behind after a devastating accident reveals a shocking betrayal and forces them to confront family secrets, redefine love, and rediscover each other. Regretting You is a story of growth, resilience, and self-discovery in the aftermath of tragedy.”
Director Josh Boone previously said of the film, “When I read Regretting You, I was captivated by the characters and knew we needed a partnership with an amazing cast to make it real. I’m thrilled to be joined by old friends and new to bring Colleen Hoover’s novel to the screen. I’ve been working for several years with the incredible team at Constantin, and my producers Brunson, Anna, and Flavia, and our plan is to make a classic that mothers and daughters will cherish for years to come.”
Cast
The movie stars Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, Scott Eastwood, Clancy Brown, Sam Morelos, and Ethan Costanilla.
Franco told Entertainment Weekly:
“[My character is] pretty pure-hearted and to a fault sometimes — he is always trying to do the right thing, even if it goes against what his heart is telling him. [Laughs] I usually play either villains or very morally corrupt characters, which is also very fun, but it’s nice to play a character that is hopefully a little bit closer to who I am in real life. That’s been really, really fun to not start in a place where I feel like I’ve dug a hole for myself, and I’m trying to plead and beg audiences to relate to me and understand where I’m coming from. I can now start in a good place where audiences will hopefully be on board with me from the get-go.”
Release Date
The film is set to hit theaters on October 24.
Trailer
Check out the Regretting You trailer below.