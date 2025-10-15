Colleen Hoover is on fire. Last year, the author’s book It Ends With Us was adapted into a Blake Lively-starring movie (even if the whole thing has been at least a little overshadowed by off-screen drama). She has two other movies, Reminders Of Him and Verity, in the pipeline for 2026, but before that, we get Regretting You this year.

The latest young-adult adaptation dives into the aftermath of an unexpected accident and how it shakes up a family. Among those portraying that family are Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.