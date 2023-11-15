Ghostbusters: Afterlife proved to be a hit with fans of the classic ghost-hunting team, and now, Sony Pictures is bringing back both the new and old team for the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Alongside the original Ghostbusters, Mckenna Grace and Stranger Things Finn Wolfhard reprise their roles as the next generation of Spenglers, who aren’t afraid of no ghosts.

Here’s everything we know about the supernatural sequel: