Ghostbusters: Afterlife proved to be a hit with fans of the classic ghost-hunting team, and now, Sony Pictures is bringing back both the new and old team for the sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Alongside the original Ghostbusters, Mckenna Grace and Stranger Things Finn Wolfhard reprise their roles as the next generation of Spenglers, who aren’t afraid of no ghosts.
Here’s everything we know about the supernatural sequel:
Plot
Picking up after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Frozen Empire drops Phoebe, Trevor and their mom Callie Spengler in New York City where both generations of Ghostbusters are in for the fight of their life.
Here’s the official synopsis:
In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.
Cast
Reprising their roles from Ghostbusters: Afterlife are Mckenna Grace as Phoebe, Finn Wolfhard as Trevor, Carrie Coons as Callie, and Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson. Frozen Empire will also bring back the original Ghostbusters cast of Ernie Hudson, Dan Akroyd, Annie Potts, and Bill Murray. Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani are also along for the ride.
Release Date
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will scare its way into theaters on March 29, 2024.
Trailer
You can watch the official teaser trailer below:
