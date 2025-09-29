The American and Japanese cultures are different in many ways, one of them being the concept of the “rental family,” which is more widespread in the latter country than the former. The service sees actors portraying family members of their customers, whether for a social event or for general companionship.

That’s the topic tackled in Brendan Fraser’s new movie Rental Family, from mononymous director Hikari (who you might remember directed some of the first-season episodes of Beef). The movie was shot in Tokyo, making Fraser a fish out of water both on screen and off.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.