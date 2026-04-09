The Scary Movie franchise was simply unbeatable in the 2000s. 2013’s Scary Movie 5, though, was bittersweet: It was the first one in a few years, but Anna Faris and Regina Hall weren’t on board. Now, though, the whole original gang is back for the latest, a reboot titled simply Scary Movie.

That includes the Wayans family, who is back in force: Marlon, Shawn, Damon Jr., Gregg, and Kim are all here for the sixth film in the series. This is a huge return for the franchise, as it’s the first movie to involve the Wayans family since the second film from 2001.

Ahead of the movie’s debut, keep reading for everything you need to know.