The Scary Movie franchise was simply unbeatable in the 2000s. 2013’s Scary Movie 5, though, was bittersweet: It was the first one in a few years, but Anna Faris and Regina Hall weren’t on board. Now, though, the whole original gang is back for the latest, a reboot titled simply Scary Movie.
That includes the Wayans family, who is back in force: Marlon, Shawn, Damon Jr., Gregg, and Kim are all here for the sixth film in the series. This is a huge return for the franchise, as it’s the first movie to involve the Wayans family since the second film from 2001.
Ahead of the movie’s debut, keep reading for everything you need to know.
Plot
An official synopsis reads:
“Twenty-six years after outrunning a suspiciously familiar masked killer (‘Ghostface’), the Core Four are back in the killer’s crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe. Marlon Wayans (‘Shorty’), Shawn Wayans (‘Ray’), Anna Faris (‘Cindy’), and Regina Hall (‘Brenda’) reunite in Scary Movie alongside returning favorites and fresh faces to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every ‘final chapter’ that absolutely isn’t final. Nothing is sacred. No trope survives. Every line gets crossed. The Wayans are back to cancel the Cancel Culture.”
Marlon Wayans told Entertainment Weekly of the film, “What we’re trying to do is bring back laughter. This is about bringing back comedy the way it used to be. And I think the only way to do it is you have to cancel the cancel culture.” He also said, “This movie is multi-generational. It’s a conversation comedically that is needed, that needs to be had from our generation down to Gen… what is it? Gen Alpha. And it’s all inclusive.”
Cast
The movie stars Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Damon Wayans Jr., Gregg Wayans, Kim Wayans, Benny Zielke, Cameron Scott Roberts, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Dave Sheridan, Heidi Gardner, Lochlyn Munro, Olivia Rose Keegan, Ruby Snowber, Savannah Lee Nassif, Sydney Park, Jon Abrahams, Anthony Anderson, and Felissa Rose.
Faris spoke about her feelings on bringing the franchise back, telling People, “For all of us to be back together, for me, it felt like such a victory. It didn’t matter what happened, how the movie was received. At the moment, it felt so good for me personally. It’s like the cherry on top that audiences are so excited to see it. It’s a really special time in my life. I feel grateful.”
Release Date
The film is set to premiere in theaters on June 12.
Trailer
Check out the Scary Movie trailer below.