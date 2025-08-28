There are two movies called The Smashing Machine. The first is the 2002 documentary about Mark Kerr, former wrestler and mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. Dwayne Johnson saw the film and as somebody with a well-known wrestling background, the movie stuck with him. After seeing 2019’s Uncut Gems, Johnson got in touch with co-director Benny Safdie to discuss making a movie about Kerr.

Eventually, they made it happen, and that’s the second movie called The Smashing Machine, which is out soon. The upcoming film sees Johnson reunite with his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt.

Ahead of the the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it comes to theaters.