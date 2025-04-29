The word “unrecognizable” gets tossed around so frequently for Hollywood transformations that the term has turned toothless. However, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earns that descriptor while portraying legendary UFC and MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine trailer. In this biopic, the Rock’s bod is typically “jacked” but a lot less “cut” than his usual physique that he hones in his infamous home gym videos. And no doubt, the bulkier appearance lends itself more to Kerr’s no-holds-barred fighting style in the ring. Also, how much time did The Rock spend in the makeup chair for this indie movie, not only for prosthetics but also to cover his plentiful tattoos?

That’s probably a discussion for if and when this movie lands Oscars-level praise, and maybe Vin Diesel will throw eye darts at those awards shows, too. For now, A24 has unveiled The Smashing Machine‘s first trailer from Uncut Gems co-director Benny Safdie, who also wrote the script, so you know that it will be fire. The Rock’s Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt is onboard and running the gamut of emotions as Dawn Staples, Kerr’s now-ex wife, who clearly went through it during the volatile events depicted in this film.

Kerr’s decorated fighting career included two turns as UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion among many other titles. And in portraying Kerr, The Rock was so committed to the process that, as Safdie revealed to GQ, extras on the set didn’t recognize him while he was “walking amongst them.” As for how The Rock felt about looking very un-Rock-like, “Man, I love it.”

The Smashing Machine will arrive in theaters on October 3.