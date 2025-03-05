Before she was a chart-topping pop star, Sabrina Carpenter appeared on Disney Channel shows like Girl Meets World. She was even in one episode of Orange Is The New Black! Amanda Seyfried wouldn’t be opposed to the “Espresso” singer returning to acting in future Best Picture winner Mamma Mia 3.

Last year, Seyfried expressed interest in Carpenter playing her character’s daughter. “You know what?” she told ABC News’ Will Ganss. “Old age makeup for me. That’s what it will be… I’m an actor. I’ll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen. It’s fine. She’s… I’m a big fan.”

The topic came up again during Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show, but don’t get too excited about Carpenter entering the Mamma Mia-verse actually happening.

“Somebody said she was a fan of the musical,” the Long Bright River actress told host Jimmy Fallon, “and they said, ‘Couldn’t she play your daughter one day?’ They fed it to me, and I was like, ‘Yeah, that would be great.’ It’s not like I was like, ‘You know who should play my daughter?'” That being said, Seyfried of “big fan” of Carpenter’s.

Seyfried also showed off an unexpected skill of hers: she’s really good at playing the dulcimer! Check out her cover of Joni Mitchell’s “California,” from the immortal album Blue, in the video above.