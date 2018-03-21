A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

After Beyonce and Jay-Z announced their upcoming On The Run 2 tour, it seems as though the highly-sought-after couple has kicked into gear producing something. The high-profile pair were recently seen in Jamaica, filming with director Melina Matsoukas. As with most things involving the Carters, the purpose for the filming was shrouded in mystery, but given their penchant for dramatic revelations and midnight releases, we probably won’t have to wait long to find out.

NEW PHOTOS: Beyoncé & JAY-Z on the set of a new video in Jamaica (Mar. 20) https://t.co/H6aJPLDMMO pic.twitter.com/UVbwmOu3l8 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 20, 2018

The announcement for On The Run 2 was accompanied by a short video clip set to dancehall classic “I’m Still In Love With You,” and the promotion for the tour was seemingly inspired by 1973 Senegalese movie Touki Bouki, so it’s possible that the new video will be incorporated into the tour somehow, but the pair have also stoked rumors of a joint album recently, especially with Beyonce’s electric verse from their DJ Khaled collaboration. The filming in Jamaica could very well be for a new music video, especially as dancehall has been an inspiration for both of the married artists on previous projects. Jay most recently sampled Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam” on 4:44, as well as recruiting Jamaican rapper-singer Damien Marley for a guest appearance.

Beyoncé filming a new video at a barbershop in Jamaica today. pic.twitter.com/9jRXueyVuk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 21, 2018

One guest that didn’t find her way into the set photos in Jamaica was Carter daughter Blue Ivy, who was most recently featured in the Ava Duvernay-directed video for “Family Feud.” Let’s just hope she isn’t sulking about losing out on her $19,000 art bid to Tyler Perry.