Last year, rising star Cardi B made history as the first solo female rapper since Lauryn Hill to reach No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart with the breakout success of “Bodak Yellow.” Now, after a successful debut album in Invasion Of Privacy and a year that saw her take over music, TV, and films, she’s achieved another landmark accomplishment as Invasion single “I Like It” becomes her second No. 1, making her the first female rapper with two chart-toppers in her repertoire.

The song, which samples Pete Rodriguez’ 1967 boogaloo hit “I Like It Like That,” and features Puerto Rican Latin trap artist Bad Bunny and Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin, is the album’s fourth single after “Bodak Yellow,” “Bartier Cardi,” and the Lauryn Hill interpolating “Be Careful.” Cardi shot the video for the song in Havana, Cuba while pregnant with her and husband Offset’s first child. Cardi’s dancing Instagram videos promoting the single — which has been billed as the song of the summer by a number of outlets — are likely a big part of the reason for its success.

Cardi has been one of the internet’s biggest success stories, blowing up on Instagram after becoming a standout member of the cast of Love & Hip-Hop. Her own success has sparked a bonanza of successors who’ve utilized the social media platform as a springboard to greater stardom on the national hip-hop stage, including Asian Doll, Rico Nasty, and Princess Nokia, among others.

Invasion Of Privacy is out now via Atlantic Records.