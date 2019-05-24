Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals ended with a decisive Toronto Raptors victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Milwaukee, leaving Badger State fans flabbergasted — including one Gucci Mane, who despite being from Atlanta, seems to have adopted the Bucks as his official team. Of course, his outspoken support drew the eye of fellow hip-hop superfan Drake, who couldn’t resist a little light trolling in Gucci’s comments after the game.

Gucci posted a screengrab from the TNT broadcast of the game of himself sitting courtside with his wife Keyshia Ka’oir with the caption: “The Wops all about the Bucks,” showing off a little of the lyrical flair for wordplay that’s made him one of the more respected personalities in rap. However, once the final score came in, Drake’s hilarious handle, @champagnepapi, appeared in the comments below the video, along with his teasing response: Three crying laughing emojis.

Gucci Mane is no stranger to the banter life though. He replied in kind, telling Drake to “Laugh now, cry later,” which could both be an accurate representation of how Gucci is rolling with the loss, as well as a prediction of just how the series might turn out. The Bucks still have two more games to win, although they absolutely must win game 6 to avoid elimination, and in the NBA, anything can happen.

But if the Bucks lose, it might be time to start a discussion about a Gucci Mane curse, because the Hawks didn’t even make the playoffs, finishing 12th in the East. Then there was Super Bowl LI… you see where this is going. Meanwhile, Drake continues to troll pretty much everybody over the Raptors’ current success, including the Bucks’ co-owner’s daughter, who took a subtle shot at him by wearing a Pusha T shirt to the game.

