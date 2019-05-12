Flying Lotus Is A Burning Tree Of Human Organs And Anderson .Paak Is A Robot In The Trippy ‘More’ Video

05.12.19 1 hour ago

Last week, Flying Lotus shared the new song “More” off his upcoming album Flamagra. The track, which features R&B superstar Anderson .Paak, now has a trippy new video from Cowboy Bebop director Shinichiro Watanabe.

In the anime-style video, Anderson .Paak appears as a robot DJ and FlyLo as a space traveler visiting an alien planet. However, he doesn’t stay a space traveler for long. In a twist like something out of Annihilation, FlyLo transforms into a grotesque tree made out of human body parts. To make matters worse, the tree is also on fire.

The video’s animation explodes into an abstract burst of color. It’s certainly a striking visual, a standout even among FlyLo’s consistently weird and artistic video oeuvre. The video for his song “Fire Is Coming” features filmmaker (and pioneer of weird) David Lynch.

Flying Lotus and Watanabe previously collaborated on the anime short film Blade Runner Black Out 2022. FlyLo (and several other musicians, including EDM superstar Allison Wonderland) will also collaborate with Watanabe on his upcoming anime series Carole And Tuesday.

Flying Lotus’ new record Flamagra is out May 24 via Warp. It is the musician’s first record since 2014’s You’re Dead!. You can watch FlyLo, .Paak, and Watanabe’s video for “More” above.

