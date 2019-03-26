The singer Kehlani shocked her fans back in October when she revealed via a beautiful tweet triptych that she was pregnant with her first child. Since then, the SweetSexySavage singer has tweeted plenty of entertaining pregnancy content at her fans and even released a beautiful music video sporting her baby bump. However, thanks to the internet and social media’s time-warping effects, it was beginning to feel like Kehlani would remain pregnant forever. That, of course, has proven not to be the case.

According to a post uploaded to the artist’s Instagram on Monday afternoon, the 23-year-old singer gave birth to a daughter. Baby “Adeya” came into the world at Kehlani’s home in Oakland, California on Sunday. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing [I’ve] ever done,” the artist wrote. “We just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside.”

The baby announcement comes on the heels of the Kehlani’s latest project, While We Wait, the mixtape that she released in February. It features the sultry lead single “Nights Like This,” which climbed as high as the number nine spot on the Billboard 200.