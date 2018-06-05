Kehlani Shows Off Some Impressive Rap Chops In Saweetie’s ‘Icy Grl’ Bae Mix Video

06.04.18

If you haven’t heard of Bay Area rapper Saweetie by now, your radio might be broken. The Hayward, CA native has been taking over with “Icy Grl” a viral remake of Khia’s “My Neck, My Back,” that subsequently become her official debut as it garnered enough attention to warrant signing by Warner Bros. Records. Now, the viral hit receives new life and new verses thanks to the “Bae Mix” featuring Saweetie’s Bay Area compatriot Kehlani, who breaks character to spit some ferocious raps rather belting out her usual sweet-voiced melodies.

Kehlani’s bars are smoothly proficient, with a practiced cadence that may surprise some listeners who were unaware of the singer’s pen game. However, it’s still all Saweetie’s show, as the 24-year-old rapper (who also happens to be producer Zaytoven’s cousin) delivers a brand new verse to silence haters who may be operating under the illusion that she’s a one-hit wonder. It might be time to get familiar with Saweetie, who regularly gained over 5,000 followers at a time with each of her Instagram car freestyle videos and has parlayed her viral stardom into placements on festivals like Rolling Loud and an ad for Rihanna’s cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty. It doesn’t look like she’s going away anytime soon.

Saweetie’s 9-track debut EP, High Maintenance, was released March 16 and features both “Icy Grl” and her followup single, “B.A.N.” Check it out https://soundcloud.com/saweetie/high-maintenance” target=”_blank” title=””>here.

