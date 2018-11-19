Travis Scott Has Been Honored By His Hometown Of Houston With ‘Astroworld Day’

11.19.18 29 mins ago

Getty Image

As if any more evidence was needed that Travis Scott is having the winningest 2018 in hip-hop, the “Sicko Mode” rapper is being honored by his hometown of Houston, TX with his very own Astroworld Day. Named after his successful third album Astroworld, which itself was named after a beloved, closed-down theme park in the Houston area, Astroworld Day was announced by Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner in the wake of Travis’ inaugural Astroworld Festival.

Scott was recognized as an ambassador for the city in arts, education, and youth initiatives at City Hall on November 18, where he gave an impassioned acceptance speech expressing his desire to give back to the city in the wake of several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, which inflicted $125 billion in damage in Houston and Southeast Texas. “One thing about Texas,” he said, “We just stand strong, as long as we got each other.” He also encouraged some of the younger fans in attendance telling them “I know it don’t seem like it because you can’t drive without a driver’s license, but you are the future.”

Astroworld was one of the year’s top-selling albums alongside Drake’s Scorpion and spawned a successful Astroworld Tour complete with a Ferris Wheel stage prop and the aforementioned Astroworld Festival, which drew 40,000 in attendance.

Around The Web

TAGSAstroworldAstroworld DayHOUSTONTravis Scott

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 1 hour ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP