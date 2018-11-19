Getty Image

As if any more evidence was needed that Travis Scott is having the winningest 2018 in hip-hop, the “Sicko Mode” rapper is being honored by his hometown of Houston, TX with his very own Astroworld Day. Named after his successful third album Astroworld, which itself was named after a beloved, closed-down theme park in the Houston area, Astroworld Day was announced by Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner in the wake of Travis’ inaugural Astroworld Festival.

GOT MY OWN DAY IN THE CITY !!!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 19, 2018

Scott was recognized as an ambassador for the city in arts, education, and youth initiatives at City Hall on November 18, where he gave an impassioned acceptance speech expressing his desire to give back to the city in the wake of several natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, which inflicted $125 billion in damage in Houston and Southeast Texas. “One thing about Texas,” he said, “We just stand strong, as long as we got each other.” He also encouraged some of the younger fans in attendance telling them “I know it don’t seem like it because you can’t drive without a driver’s license, but you are the future.”

Thank you, @trvisXX for stopping by city hall the day after your successful #AstroworldFest2018 . Your message to the high school students in the room left a great impression. #TravisScott pic.twitter.com/EePpeNsfiW — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) November 18, 2018

Astroworld was one of the year’s top-selling albums alongside Drake’s Scorpion and spawned a successful Astroworld Tour complete with a Ferris Wheel stage prop and the aforementioned Astroworld Festival, which drew 40,000 in attendance.