’12 Years a Slave’ leads with Houston film critics nominations

The Houston Film Critics Society has announced its list of nominees for 2013, and “12 Years a Slave” leads the way with eight nominations. The slate is full of the usual, though there were unique notices for “The Hunt” (Best Actor) and “Man of Steel” (Best Original Score). Check out the full list of nominees below, and remember to keep track of the season at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“All is Lost”

“American Hustle”

“Before Midnight”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Nebraska”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Director

Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Paul Greengrass, “Captain Phillips”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Alexander Payne, “Nebraska”

Best Actor

Christian Bale, “American Hustle”

Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Mads Mikkelsen, “The Hunt”

Robert Redford, “All is Lost”

Best Actress

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Judi Dench, “Philomena”

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Meryl Streep, “August: Osage County”

Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years A Slave”

James Gandolfini, “Enough Said”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Matthew McConaughey, “Mud”

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years A Slave”

Octavia Spencer, “Fruitvale Station”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels” The Butler”

Best Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Before Midnight”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“12 Years A Slave”

Best Animated Film

“The Croods”

“Despicable Me 2”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Cinematography

“All Is Lost

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Prisoners”

“12 Years A Slave”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“Inequality for All”

“Stories We Tell”

“20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“The Grandmaster”

“The Hunt”

“Wadjda”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Original Score

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Man of Steel”

“Saving Mr. Banks”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Song

“I See Fire” from “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Let It Go” from “Frozen”

“The Moon Song” from “Her”

“Please Mr. Kennedy” from Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Young and Beautiful” from “The Great Gatsby”