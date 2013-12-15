’12 Years a Slave’ wins big with Kansas City film critics

The Kansas City Film Critics Circle has tapped Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” as the year’s best, falling in line with a number of regional critics as of late. The film dominated the group’s choices, also picking up wins for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. The group added a little more intrigue in the Best Actress field, though, by giving “Gravity” star Sandra Bullock her second critics award of the day (following Houston earlier this afternoon). Check out the full list of winners below, and as always, be sure to keep track of the season via The Circuit.
Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Director: (tie) Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” and Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”
Best Supporting Actor: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Supporting Actor: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Screenplay: “Her”
Best Animated Film: (tie) “Despicable Me 2” and “Frozen”
Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”
Best Foreign Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Vince Koehler Award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Film: “Her”
I think Sandra Bullock won the black critics award too. Good week for her
Hmmm. Actually, I think the Houston critics announced earlier today or yesterday. And they had Sandra on the list. :)
Yeah just noticed that.
I am more happy that Michael Fassbender won than Sandra Bullock winning. Hells Yes!
Happy for the Fassbender, too
Yeah, Fassbender is getting shortchanged in all of this critical praise for “12 Years”. I still think Ejiofor’s performance is the more difficult one to give, but Fassbender’s is the one that really stands out on first viewing, and there’s something to be said for that kind of menacing presence.
How many critics are in Kansas City?
Appears to be 32:
[kcfcc.org]
And they’re purported to be the second oldest professional film critics’ association in the nation.
Fiiiiinally fassbender takes one. He’s so much more deserving than Leto it’s not even funny
Agreed
Disagreed. I think Leto’s performance, despite all its critical praise, seems to be receiving unfair criticism in online forums. I think it’s a brilliant and understated performance. Not saying Fassbender isn’t equally deserving…just sticking up for Leto…