’12 Years a Slave’ wins big with Kansas City film critics

12.15.13

The Kansas City Film Critics Circle has tapped Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” as the year’s best, falling in line with a number of regional critics as of late. The film dominated the group’s choices, also picking up wins for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay. The group added a little more intrigue in the Best Actress field, though, by giving “Gravity” star Sandra Bullock her second critics award of the day (following Houston earlier this afternoon). Check out the full list of winners below, and as always, be sure to keep track of the season via The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: (tie) Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity” and Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Supporting Actor: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Supporting Actor: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Animated Film: (tie) “Despicable Me 2” and “Frozen”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Best Foreign Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Vince Koehler Award for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Film: “Her”

