ABC Family orders Andie MacDowell drama ‘Jane By Design’

04.13.11 7 years ago

ABC Family has picked up the one-hour scripted drama “Jane By Design,” starring Erica Dasher (“The Lake”) and Andie MacDowell (“Four Weddings and a Funeral”).

The pick-up is in addition to the previously announced series pick-ups: The dramas “The Nine Lives of Chloe King,” “Switched at Birth” and “The Lying Game,” and the half-hour comedy “State of Georgia.” All four new shows will premiere this summer.
 
“Jane By Design” (formerly “What Would Jane Do”) centers around high schooler Jane (Dasher), who leads a secret double-life as an assistant to a icy, demanding fashion executive (MacDowell).

The show will also star Nicholas Roux (“Lemonade Mouth”), Rowly Dennis (“Desperate Housewives”), India De Beaufort (“One Tree Hill”), Meagan Tandy (“10 Things I Hate About You”) and Matthew Atkinson (“CSI”).

The series will be executive-produced by Gavin Polone (“Gilmore Girls,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm”), John Ziffren (“Melissa & Joey”) and April Blair (“Monte Carlo”).

“Jane By Design” is set to premiere in early 2012.

TAGSANDIE MACDOWELLErica DasherJane By Design

