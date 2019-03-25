Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently revealed that Carol Danvers would soon replace Tony Stark as the leading Avenger, but that doesn’t mean that she’ll gather up her own Pepper Potts in the process. On the contrary, for Captain Marvel didn’t feature a scrap of romance, probably for a few reasons. The first and foremost one being that Danvers was, uh, pretty busy reckoning with the MCU’s truth behind the Kree-Skrull beef, and she was also figuring out her own identity. Ain’t no one got time for a lovey-dovey relationship with Jude Law’s Ron-Yogg with all that madness.

Oh, and there was an official reason as well, as Feige told Screenrant. He clarified that Carol’s history with Maria (and the rediscovery of their close friendship) felt much more important to explore than a romantic coupling:

“Well that was something as we were developing the script and queuing off of the comics as always, it never even occurred to have a love interest. That’s not what the movie was about. It was about Carol finding herself and growing and making mistakes and being bolstered up by her female mentors and female friends. And that relationship with Maria was very important.”

Indeed, Carol wasn’t even geared toward feeling anything due to her Kree brainwashing, and she had to dig deep to find herself while struggling with how she was unable to remember this friendship. To achieve a level of authenticity in how Carol achieved these realizations, Feige largely credits actress Lashana Lynch, who plays Maria. He admitted to fretting over their friendship and wondering, “Is it going to land?” And then he realized that Brie Larson and Lynch were “amazing” together, and their characters’ connection blossomed onscreen. He added to Screenrant that there would probably be more MCU films that take place in the past, so that fans would fully understand (beyond Samuel L. Jackson’s perfectly adequate explanation) why Captain Marvel doesn’t appear again until Avengers: Endgame.

Oh, and just because I feel like trolling, look at how Carol bestows 1/4 of a smile upon Thor in this Endgame trailer moment — after he executes a Norse god’s version of hair pulling. We obviously can’t trust everything that appears in these trailers, but there’s a hint of flirtation here from Loverboy. Whereas Carol previously gave bigger smile to Stan Lee. Sorry, Thor.

