The cosmic Captain Marvel is currently taking over the International Women’s Day box office. In doing so, it’s also confirmed an astonishing fan theory and possibly introduced a future (powerful) Avenger who may have far-reaching effects. However, the film didn’t forget about the man behind the MCU’s characters, and it began with a great tribute — a Marvel Studios opener that was centric to legend Stan Lee. This led to applause in theaters, but Lee also filmed an actual cameo (as was his custom) before his death.

This arrived with an Easter egg that could have bold implications, but it was also a touching moment, given that directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck updated the scene following Lee’s death to make it less humorous and more weighty. Lee appears on a subway train in which Carol Danvers is attempting to find a shapeshifting Skrull within the car. The finished scene version shows her gaze lingering upon Lee before she breaks her stoic character, and Boden told Mashable that this was done to reflect the “gravitas” of the moment: