Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame spoilers will be found below.

A month after Avengers: Endgame initially swept the box office, and at a point where it’s now collected $2.6 billion worldwide, one would think there was nothing left to discover. Surely, all the callbacks and Easter eggs have been picked through, right? Think again. One Reddit user discovered a hidden gem that arrives with a bittersweet aftertaste. Apparently for part of the film, surviving Guardians of the Galaxy member Rocket Raccoon wore a scarf that carried a special significance.

Marvel Studios

That maroon-colored piece of fabric went undetected for awhile amid much larger set pieces, but Rocket’s accessory happens to look exactly like the scarf worn by Peter Quill in Guardians 2. This, of course, speaks to the emotionally wrecked state of the Avengers who weren’t snapped away at the end of Infinity War. It also illustrates how Thor (who saw himself as a failure after he didn’t “go for the head” while fighting Thanos) went big into depression, and Black Widow let it all hang out, but Rocket kept his own grief somewhat under wraps. Sure, he was depressed since he was initially the only known Guardian that escaped dusting (no one realized that Nebula survived at the beginning of the film), but Rocket usually keeps himself together fairly well, at least outwardly.

But that scarf. It’s nearly as sad to witness this sartorial tribute (which we saw when he visited New Asgard to help round up Thor Lebowski) from Rocket as it was to see his crushed expression when Groot blew away in the wind. Soon enough, you’ll probably be able to see Endgame as one of many films on Disney’s streaming service, so we can all cry again. I mean, almost everyone lived in the end, but still, what a sad, scarfy tribute.