Marvel

Marvel fans are doing what they do best after the Avengers: Endgame Super Bowl spot — theorizing. That’s an admirable feat, given that the 30-second spot didn’t provide nearly as much fodder as the Phase Three endcap’s first trailer. There was some ambiguity in seeing Captain America’s shield, which could point toward time travel or a prototype. Still, everyone knows why Cap looked so angry/sad (it wasn’t because he had something stuck in his teeth). Ant-Man was definitely on-hand, not hollering in CCTV footage, and Iron Man’s certainly still stuck in space with Nebula. Marvel also pointedly showed us Black Widow, War Machine, Rocket Raccoon, Hawkeye/Ronin, and Thor. Who was missing, though, in the sense that Marvel may have edited a character out?

Yup, there are always little nooks and crannies to explore in these things, and the fan community on Reddit zeroed in on these conspicuous looking gaps between characters at a few key moments.