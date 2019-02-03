Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Some people move on, but not us.”

It’s been two months since Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which launched plenty of excitement in the depressing aftermath of Thanos’ snap. Still, folks were more than ready to see sad Captain America, an updated Hawkeye of sorts, and underdog Ant-Man possibly showing up to fix this whole mess. Well, the Super Bowl brought a brand new ad spot with some new footage, and … yes, it sure looks like Cap’s still depressed as hell, and the superheroes are somewhat unable to move on but still pressing forth to do so.

In this spot, we see Cap looking like he’s got something stuck in his teeth while (probably) mourning his lost Bucky. Black Widow fires away at target practice, and Rocket Racoon make a somber appearance, along with ol’ Hawkeye as Ronan. Eventually though, the team readies for action.

In case you missed the cinematic genocide last year, here’s the film’s synopsis:

Adrift in space with no food or water, Tony Stark sends a message to Pepper Potts as his oxygen supply starts to dwindle. Meanwhile, the remaining Avengers — Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner — must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos — the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe.

The film is expected to be the feather in the MCU’s Phase Three cap.

Avengers: Endgame will arrive on April 26, 2019.