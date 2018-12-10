Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp ahead.
The trailer for Avengers: Endgame finally arrived to break hearts on Friday, and reactions have been strong, with people mourning the loss of Steve’s beard, digging Hawkeye’s makeover, and realizing how important Ant-Man is going to be. Since Friday, the trailer has gone on to break the record for the most views in 24 hours, and it’s also continued to inspire jokes. But we’ll get to the jokes in a minute, because we need to talk about Shuri.
So what are the odds for 1) Shuri is running all incognito as the new BP, 2) Scott came to her cause she’s one of the few smart people left to help, and 3) Angela Bassett isn’t actually a writer/director for the movie, so she’s wrong.