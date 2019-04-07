Marvel Studios

Look, we all know the already-a-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame isn’t going to end badly. Some will die for real, but many, presumably, will be un-“snapped” — unless Marvel actually doesn’t want to make cash money with a Black Panther 2. Surely Marvel knows we know, and we know that they know, and so forth and so on. Still, everyone involved is pretending like everything in the MCU is still bad. Case in point: At this weekend’s Endgame junket press conference, the stage was only half-filled, with empty chairs representing “fallen” superheroes.

Here are your Avengers, with plenty of empty chairs meant for their fallen comrades pic.twitter.com/5sdyFw5JKv — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 7, 2019

marvel went as far as leaving the seats empty for those that didn't survive the snap on the FUCKING PRESS TOUR, THE PRESS TOUR pic.twitter.com/Y9oQ5BFZRC — em (@spideyrogrs) April 7, 2019

You can see who’s there: Danai Gurira (Okoye), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), fresh fiftysomething Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Chris Evans (Captain America), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), et al. You can also see who’s not there, among them Chadwick Boseman, who’s been leaning extra enthusiastically into the idea that T’Challa is “dead.”