People Are Shocked To Learn How Old Paul Rudd Turned Today

Pop quiz: how old is Paul Rudd? He’s been acting for a while (Clueless was his first role, all the way back in 1995), which means he’s not a youngster anymore. But also, have you seen Paul Rudd lately? (Judging by how many people watched the Avengers: Endgame trailer, it probably hasn’t been that long.) He looks like he’s in his early 30s. It’s the same “affliction” that the equally ageless Michelle Pfeiffer “suffers” from. Anyway, time’s up: Rudd is 50 years old (!).

How is this possible? He looks exactly the same today as he did in Wet Hot American Summer, and that movie came out 18 years ago. “I’m 80 years old on the inside,” Rudd recently joked during a Clueless reunion. “In here, pure darkness — and a little moisturizer.” (His co-star Breckin Meyer joked, “On Paul’s trailer, they would knock like an hour beforehand because he had to finish sucking the lifeblood out of the babies he takes in order to maintain [his youth], and then he was camera-ready.”) Edgar Wright has a different explanation. “Happy 50th to the ever charming, ever boyish Paul Rudd,” the almost Ant-Man director tweeted to celebrate Rudd’s nameday. “Fifty is incidentally the number of virgins whose blood he baths in per annum.”

Others are observing Rudd’s birthday with an equal amount of “wait, really.”