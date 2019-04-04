Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios and Disney have massive, mostly unarticulated plans for MCU’s Phase 4 after Avengers: Endgame. There’s obviously a heightened level of secrecy involved after half the universe got dusted by that rascally “intergalactic sociopath,” and no one knows who survived the snap, if anyone at all. There’s precious little chance, though, that Marvel would let go of Peter Parker/Spider-Man or T’Challa/Black Panther. The former will be seen in this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, but we don’t know whether that film takes place pre- or post-dusting, and while Black Panther 2 will “absolutely” happen, according to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, there’s no firm release date. As far as star Chadwick Boseman is concerned, however, he knows exactly how to shut down your pre-Endgame questions.

While speaking with Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis on the possibility of a Wakanda-bound sequel, Boseman gave the best possible answer that he could give at this time. “I’m dead! I disintegrated! I was snapped!” he declared. “Why are you even asking me about this??”

The man has a point. That’s why it’s a better use of people’s time to debate whether Ant-Man will defeat Thanos in a filthy way and to mull over footage in which Black Widow tells Captain Marvel to play a longer game (while the team revs up to take down the Mad Titan). Gotta justify that three-hour runtime.

It’s also worth mentioning that Boseman remained tight-lipped with MTV News (via Comic Book Movie) on whether anyone who got snapped will actually be avenged by the Avengers. His answer? “Some.”

Avengers: Endgame snaps into your nearest multiplex on April 26.

(Via Erik Davis on Twitter, MTV News & Comic Book Movie)