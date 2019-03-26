MARVEL

Black Panther is the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s crowning achievement. It has the most Oscars (three), the highest Rotten Tomatoes score (97 percent), and it made the most money at the domestic box office ($700 million). Much of Black Panther‘s success must be credited to Shuri (played by Letitia Wright), T’Challa’s genius scene-stealing sister who gets the film’s best joke. Shuri appeared again in Avengers: Infinity War, where she’s attacked by Corvus Glaive before she can finish extracting the Mind Stone from Vision. The last time we see her, she’s unconscious in her lab — it’s unclear whether she survived the Snap, or it was until Marvel released her Avengers: Endgame poster.

Black and white poster confirms Shuri didn’t survive the snap pic.twitter.com/tWY9grCNSk — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 26, 2019

It’s sad but true: Shuri was a victim of the Decimation. (Black and white posters mean dead; color posters equal alive.) This isn’t a total shock after it was hinted in an earlier Endgame trailer, but it’s still odd that Marvel would choose to confirm her death, however (hopefully) temporary, through social media.

This did not sit well with a lot of folks.