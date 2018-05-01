The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ending Was Accidentally Spoiled Months Ago, But No One Noticed

05.01.18

[Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War are coming]

This (and the warning above) is the part of the post where I warn you that if you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War, you should see Avengers: Infinity War, or at least stay off the internet until you do. Social media is a minefield of spoilers — heck, you can’t even watch a months-old interview with Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle on Good Morning America without having the gosh-darned movie spoiled for you. Of course, no one knew it was a spoiler at the time. Now we do.

Head to 1:55 in the video below.

At first, Ruffalo remembers his “do not give anything specific away, or else…” training by Disney, and only offers, “Like every other Marvel movie, it doesn’t end well for the superheroes.” Fair enough. I’m sure Marvel doesn’t appreciate the crack at their movies all being the exact same, but whatever, good job, Hulk. But then, “Wait until you see this next one, ha— everybody dies.”

What’s your favorite part? I’m torn between:

1. Ruffalo starting to “half” (accurate!) before switching to “everybody.”
2. Cheadle’s reaction. “Dude!”
3. Ruffalo’s rambling and visible dismay after realizing what he did.

Okay, it’s definitely Cheadle’s reaction.

At least he’s not the only Avenger who’s bad at spoilers.

(Via Vox)

