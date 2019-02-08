Marvel

The Avengers: Endgame trailers will only reveal footage from the first 20 minutes of the movie, so Marvel fans are dealing with even more secrecy than usual. They’ve basically been working with sad superheroes, a new Hawkeye look, a goofy Ant-Man, and a (probably) missing character. An official synopsis has revealed that there will be more “devastating” events to come, and no one has articulated jack about Peter Parker (!) being alive in the promotional materials so far, which is tragic. However, there’s a potential new clue about Hulk that may indicate changes afoot for Bruce Banner and his dueling persona.

Comic Book Resource was the first to spot a new image released by Orville Redenbacher that’s part of an Endgame themed contest. Is it real? Take a look.