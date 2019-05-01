Big Questions We Have Following ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel

No cop outs, no ambiguity, no action so dark you’re still not quite sure what actually happened. Marvel and the Russo Bros. brought the pain and the accompanying rain of tears in Avengers: Endgame by killing off … (hey, here come some MAJOR spoilers) Black Widow and Iron Man before separating Steve Rogers from his shield (and his youth). As a result of those moves (and various other goings on in the film), things are going to change in a big way for the MCU when Phase Four kicks off, but until Marvel offers some clarity about what comes next, we’re left to wonder and speculate. So let’s do that by running down some questions that we have following Endgame.

Is Fat Thor riding with the Guardians Of The Galaxy longterm?

There’s the potential for maximum fun if the end of Endgame carries over to Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and Thor and Star-Lord continue with their intergalactic pissing contest. With New Asgard under the protection of Valkyrie and her Pegasus, Earth defended by about two dozen heroes, three of his teammates dead or 90 years old, and a weight lifted off his doughy shoulders, Thor could use a head-clearing space romp. And so could we. Going back to Infinity War, there is clear chemistry between Chris Hemsworth and the Guardians crew. A deeper exploration of his addition and Chris Hemsworth’s abundant comedic chops feels like a recipe for magic. Also, please hide Star-Lord’s Bowflex, because I am down for the continuing magnificence of Fat Thor, a hero for the dad-bodded. Fat Thor: long may he rage (and make me feel better about myself).

Where is Gamora?

The feeling seems to be that pre-snap casualties like Guardians-era Gamora aren’t coming back. That could, of course, change, but for now, that’s where we are. Which isn’t great news for Peter Quill. Thanks to a sister-share, 2014-era Gamora knows that she, at some point, finds reason to be with Quill, but her absence at the end of Endgame suggests that she’s not eager to slip into that relationship. Which begs the question: is this merely a reset on that (which could be a cool wrinkle that’s ripe for exploration), or is Gamora going to be MIA for awhile?

What’s Captain Marvel’s ongoing story?

Captain Marvel was pretty much off range for the bulk of the action in Endgame (until she wasn’t). A frustrating surprise? Perhaps, especially following the high of her solo film, but she made it count when she was on-screen, and it’s understandable why Marvel may have wanted to hold off on more fully defining the character until Captain Marvel 2. (Especially if they want to explore the space in-between Captain Marvel and Endgame). Though, I suppose, that absence and her reminder to the Avengers that she’s not singularly focused on the Earth’s problems both give us some clue as to what the future will hold for the character and where the action could go down in future adventures. Anything and anywhere really is possible, though, with the absence of those three founding Avengers and the accompanying depletion of star power, it’s likely that Marvel will want to keep Carol Danvers somewhat close for whatever future team-up movies come down the pike.