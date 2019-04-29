HBO

Well, the enormously anticipated Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell aired as expected on Sunday night. Everyone was thrilled to see who lives and who dies, but there was one major problem while all of the bloodshed began to unfurl. As the Night King’s forces advanced on hunkered down humanity, viewers waited to see who would live, and who would die. Would it be Jaime, Brienne, Jorah, or and Grey Worm who would lose their life first? Maybe Tormund. Sadly, it was difficult to follow all of the action as the 82-minute fight commenced. Why? Because no one could see anything.

Seriously, the action was far too dark to monitor with the naked eye, even on devices with the brightness amped up to full capacity, and people were understandably frustrated and airing their thoughts.