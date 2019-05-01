What Will The Next Big Avengers Team Up Look Like After ‘Endgame’?

Marvel Studios

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

So, you’ve seen Avengers: Endgame, which means that you sat through around 15 minutes’ worth of credits to discover that no after credits scenes were there to clue you into what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel has already made it clear that its next film, Spider-Man: Far From Home, will be the final entry in “Phase Three,” but what about the rest? What about the Black Widow prequel, Shang-Chi and The Eternals? What about the third Guardians of the Galaxy? You know, “Phase Four”?

Aside from a few confirmed castings and production rumors, very little is known about Marvel’s next big thing. This includes the next Avengers movie, which will presumably gather most of Endgame‘s survivors and Phase Four’s newcomers for an entirely different adventure across the MCU. After all, Kevin Feige’s so-called “Infinity Saga” is officially over. The six stones from the franchise’s primary timeline have all been destroyed. The ones the team borrowed from alternative realities have all been returned.

Meanwhile, the original team is no more. Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff are dead. Steve Rogers went back in time to “get a life.” Thor is presumably joining the Guardians. Bruce Banner seems to be shunning his rasher ways. And Clint Barton? He got his family back. So who does the “Avengers” mantle belong to now? Endgame, Marvel’s upcoming schedule and a few of Feige’s comments offer a few suggestions.