Disney Australia slipped out a little Avengers: Endgame synopsis last week that hinted at further “devastation” to come after Thanos dusted half of the universe. The description was oh-so-evasive, which was fitting, given that Marvel’s doing everything it can to reveal the bare minimum (possibly even erasing characters from trailer footage) to not reveal spoilers. That’s an almost impossible feat when it comes to an allegedly three-hour movie, which holds a seemingly infinite number of story arcs to tie up before Phase Four gets down to business. The key to getting all that work done without going as long as The Godfather saga probably has a lot to do with Captain Marvel.

Certainly, the timing of Brie Larson’s standalone Carol Danvers movie (March 8) suggests as much, and it’s not as if Nick Fury’s Infinity War post-credits scene didn’t set up Captain Marvel to save the world. However, the new synopsis released by UK cinema chain Vue makes the distress call explicit:

Following the devastating events caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War … things on earth are looking dismal. After the power of the infinity stones decimated half of the population, Thanos (Josh Brolin) has taken up the mantle as ruler of the universe, leaving the Avengers in ruin. The demi-god will only expand upon his tyrannical rule — unless someone manages to stop him. So, with no time to mourn their losses, Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) must remain resilient and rally the remaining members of earth’s mightiest heroes — and call on the services of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Together, they must to figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies and defeat the Mad Titan, or suffer a hopeless existence…

“Bring back their vanquished allies” = reverse the snap through time travel?

If one were to theorize based upon recently released tidbits from promo materials and loose-lipped cast members, then yes, Captain Marvel’s looking like the key to solving everything. Between her apparent ability to time travel, combined with Ant-Man’s quantum realm experience, and the (maybe?) brains of Professor Hulk, it just might be possible to wrap this thing up in 3 hours. Of course, there’s gotta be some time left to satisfy Peter Parker fans and bring back Bucky Barnes so that Captain America can stop being so sad. Please, Marvel — if Endgame accomplishes anything beyond saving the universe, let it cure Captain America’s depression.

Avengers: Endgame will arrive on April 26, 2019.