YouTube

Captain Marvel is the next Marvel movie in the cinematic universe’s ever-growing collection, and it’s the one that likely will be the film that starts the current version of the MCU’s Endgame. But getting from the ending of Avengers: Infinity War to the 1990s-set Captain Marvel and back again for Avengers Endgame, where Carol Danvers is supposed to play a pivotal role — will take some explaining.

And it seems that Samuel L. Jackson — who will play Nick Fury in all films noted above — may have given us the unofficially-official answer as to how that’s possible. The leader of SHIELD spoke to Total Film Magazine (via ComicBookMovie.com) and spoke about time travel, which may be the key to how she can jump through decades.

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, as the effects of The Snap are truly starting to be felt, Fury pulls out the pager he uses to communicate with Captain Marvel. It’s the same one that has been shown in teasers and trailers for Captain Marvel that shows a much younger Fury handling the same device. But how Captain Marvel reenters the MCU all those years later is still unknown, though Jackson may have provided a significant clue in the interview.

“I guess we might figure out that she can do things that nobody else can do,” the actor teased. “She can time travel so maybe she can get ahead or behind or whatever, and figure out what all that is. The fact I have the pager 20 years later – it gets addressed in an interesting sort of way.”

To be clear, Jackson doesn’t say exactly what Captain Marvel can do or how the pager brings the superhero back to save the day in the next Avengers film, but time travel would explain her utter absence in the other movies. Jackson saying she can do things “nobody else can” certainly implies she will be needed in Endgame, and her introduction to the MCU at this stage in the, well, game, is certainly meaningful.