MARVEL STUDIOS

Avengers: Endgame has a loaded cast, new look for Hawkeye, three-hour runtime (for now), and countless theories. But one thing it didn’t have was an official synopsis, until now. The plot summary for the highly-anticipated sequel to Infinity War comes courtesy of Disney’s Australian website, which also features a countdown clock until the film’s release (under 80 days to go!).

Here’s what it says”

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

No big shocks there — spoiler: Thanos hasn’t changed his name to Mother Shabubu — but two things do jump out: Thanos is no longer referred to as an “intergalactic sociopath” (I’m sure Marvel had a long talk with Netflix about that), and the phrasing “no matter what consequences may be in store” is awfully ominous. As if murdering half the universe wasn’t “devastating” enough…

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26 (and don’t expect the trailers to spoil anything beyond the first 20 minutes of the film before then, either).

(Via Disney Australia)