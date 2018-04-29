It’s Official: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crushes The Record For Biggest Global Opening Of All-Time

04.29.18 1 hour ago

Marvel/Disney

Avengers: Infinity War is smacking around box office records like it has all six Infinity Stones in its possession and it’s overly pragmatic about life in the universe. We’ve already reported on the plethora of single-day records Tony Stark and friends raked-in since its Thursday-night opening, and we also dived into the 19th Marvel movie barely passing The Force Awakens to become the biggest domestic opening ever, but now it’s official: Infinity War has the biggest global opening ever.

Box Office Mojo confirmed the historic occasion Sunday afternoon. Not all receipts have been totaled, but it looks like Infinity War has crushed the previous record holder of The Fate of the Furious by just over $88 million. Incredible. Here are the top-5 global openings ever, for reference:

1. Avengers: Infinity War $630.0
2. The Fate of the Furious $541.9
3. Star Wars: The Force Awakens $529.0
4. Jurassic World $525.5
5. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 $483.2

(The top 20 is definitely worth checking out at Box Office Mojo. Harry Potter, Star Wars and comic book movies dominate.)

