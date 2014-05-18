Beyonce and Jay Z’s mini-movie, ‘Run,’ starring Sean Penn, Don Cheadle: Watch

Beyonce and Jay Z”s famous friends, Sean Penn, Don Cheadle, Blake Lively, Emily Rossum, Jake Gyllenhaal, Guillermo Diaz, and others, star is what has to be the most elaborate promotional tour video ever created.

Titled “Run,” the nearly-four minute Melina Matsoukas-directed clip dropped in the middle of the night. It proceeds like a typical movie trailer quickly cutting from one scene to another as it lays out the story of a Bonnie & Clyde-like couple. Jay Z receives advice from Penn in a dark bar on how to live the thug life, while Lively shows deep concern over her friend Bey”s love and career choice. The serious tone is undercut with funny scenes, such as when Jay Z and Penn discuss barbecue and when a disbelieving Rashida Jones and Beyonce appear in a line-up together.

The clip, which feature the pair”s music in the background, ends with the words “Coming Never” on the screen to bring home the point that this is not a movie trailer, but part of the marketing campaign for the married couple”s On the Run summer stadium tour, which starts June 25 in Miami.

Nowhere to be seen in the video: Beyonce”s sister, Solange… even in the scene where Beyonce and Jay Z step out of an elevator in masks.