Beyonce and Jay Z’s mini-movie, ‘Run,’ starring Sean Penn, Don Cheadle: Watch

#Jake Gyllenhaal #Beyonce #Jay Z
05.18.14 4 years ago

Beyonce and Jay Z”s famous friends, Sean Penn, Don Cheadle, Blake Lively, Emily Rossum, Jake Gyllenhaal, Guillermo Diaz, and others, star is what has to be the most elaborate promotional tour video ever created.

Titled “Run,” the nearly-four minute Melina Matsoukas-directed clip dropped in the middle of the night. It proceeds like a typical movie trailer quickly cutting from one scene to another as it lays out the story of a Bonnie & Clyde-like couple. Jay Z receives advice from Penn in a dark bar on how to live the thug life, while Lively shows deep concern over her friend Bey”s love and career choice. The serious tone is undercut with funny scenes, such as when Jay Z and Penn discuss barbecue and when a disbelieving Rashida Jones and Beyonce appear in a line-up together.

The clip, which feature the pair”s music in the background, ends with the words “Coming Never” on the screen to bring home the point that this is not a movie trailer, but part of the marketing campaign for the married couple”s On the Run summer stadium tour, which starts June 25 in Miami.

Nowhere to be seen in the video: Beyonce”s sister, Solange… even in the scene where Beyonce and Jay Z step out of an elevator in masks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jake Gyllenhaal#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEblake livelydon cheadleJake GyllenhaalJay ZRunSean Penn

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP