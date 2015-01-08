‘Birdman,’ ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’ popular with Alliance of Women Film Journalists

With 10 mentions, “Birdman” was far and away the top nominations hog with the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, but there were some twists along the way, too. “Only Lovers Left Alive” was popular with the group, while the female focus and special categories serve as a nice opportunity to shake things up.
Check out the full list of nominees below and the rest of the fun at The Circuit.
Best Film
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
“Only Lovers Left Alive”
“Selma”
Best Director
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Jim Jarmusch, “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”
Best Actress
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Best Supporting Actor
Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
J. K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Emma Stone, “Birdman”
Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”
Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”
Nick Hornby and Cheryl Strayed, “Wild”
Best Original Screenplay
Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Armando Bo, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Cinematography
Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”
Dick Pope, “Mr. Turner”
Hoyte van Hoytema, “Interstellar”
Best Editing
Sandra Adair, “Boyhood”
Douglas Crise and Stephen Mirrione, “Birdman”
Tom Cross, “Whiplash”
Best Film Music or Score
Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Gone Girl”
Antonio Sanchez, “Birdman”
Best Ensemble Cast (to casting director)
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Animated Film
“Big Hero 6”
“The LEGO Movie”
“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
“Jodorowsky”s Dune”
“Life Itself”
Best Non-English Language Film
“Force Majeure”
“Ida”
“Two Days, One Night”
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
Best Woman Director
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”
Laura Poitras, “CITIZENFOUR”
Best Woman Screenwriter
Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”
Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”
Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”
Best Breakthrough Performance
Essie Davis, “The Babadook”
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”
Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”
Best Female Action Star
Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”
Scarlett Johansson, “Lucy”
Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”
Female Icon of the Year
Ava DuVernay
Angelina Jolie
Laura Poitras
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Actress Defying Age and Ageism
Julianne Moore
Meryl Streep
Tilda Swinton
Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction
Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris and Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton, “Only Lovers Left Alive”
Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”
Movie You Wanted to Love, but Just Couldn”t
“Foxcatcher”
“Inherent Vice”
“Unbroken”
Actress Most in Need of a New Agent
Jennifer Aniston, “Horrible Bosses 2”
Cameron Diaz, “Sex Tape”
Melissa McCarthy, “Tammy”
One thing I found interesting. They nominate Inherent Vice as a top 3 screenplay but also as a movie they wanted to like but didn’t. So what went wrong in transitioning the script to the screen?
Oh my goodness, some of those categories were well catty.
And oddly out of touch. Why does Melissa McCarthy “need a new agent” when “Tammy” (which she wrote and produced herself, so hardly needed an agent to secure) made bank? And with Jennifer Aniston on the verge of getting her first Oscar nod, this seems an odd time to make that joke.