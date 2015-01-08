‘Birdman,’ ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’ popular with Alliance of Women Film Journalists

With 10 mentions, “Birdman” was far and away the top nominations hog with the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, but there were some twists along the way, too. “Only Lovers Left Alive” was popular with the group, while the female focus and special categories serve as a nice opportunity to shake things up.

Check out the full list of nominees below and the rest of the fun at The Circuit.

Best Film

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“Only Lovers Left Alive”

“Selma”

Best Director

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Jim Jarmusch, “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J. K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Inherent Vice”

Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Nick Hornby and Cheryl Strayed, “Wild”

Best Original Screenplay

Wes Anderson, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Armando Bo, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Cinematography

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”

Dick Pope, “Mr. Turner”

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Interstellar”

Best Editing

Sandra Adair, “Boyhood”

Douglas Crise and Stephen Mirrione, “Birdman”

Tom Cross, “Whiplash”

Best Film Music or Score

Alexandre Desplat, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Gone Girl”

Antonio Sanchez, “Birdman”

Best Ensemble Cast (to casting director)

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Animated Film

“Big Hero 6”

“The LEGO Movie”

“The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

“Jodorowsky”s Dune”

“Life Itself”

Best Non-English Language Film

“Force Majeure”

“Ida”

“Two Days, One Night”

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

Best Woman Director

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”

Laura Poitras, “CITIZENFOUR”

Best Woman Screenwriter

Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Jennifer Kent, “The Babadook”

Gillian Robespierre, “Obvious Child”

Best Breakthrough Performance

Essie Davis, “The Babadook”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Jenny Slate, “Obvious Child”

Best Female Action Star

Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”

Scarlett Johansson, “Lucy”

Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”

Female Icon of the Year

Ava DuVernay

Angelina Jolie

Laura Poitras

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Actress Defying Age and Ageism

Julianne Moore

Meryl Streep

Tilda Swinton

Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction

Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris and Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton, “Only Lovers Left Alive”

Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”

Movie You Wanted to Love, but Just Couldn”t

“Foxcatcher”

“Inherent Vice”

“Unbroken”

Actress Most in Need of a New Agent

Jennifer Aniston, “Horrible Bosses 2”

Cameron Diaz, “Sex Tape”

Melissa McCarthy, “Tammy”