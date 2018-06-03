Chris Hemsworth Says ‘Avengers 4’ Will Shock Fans In An Entirely Different Way Than ‘Infinity War’

#Thor #Avengers #Marvel
Entertainment Writer
06.03.18

Marvel

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead

By now, most of the globe has seen Avengers: Infinity War at least once and are aware of the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanos’ quest for the Infinity Stones is a box office smash, and many are digging for any information they can about where the fourth Avengers film will go to undo the villain’s plan. They also want to know which members of the team won’t be assembling once the credits roll in the fourth film.

For now, it seems that the focus for Marvel will be Captain Marvel and the release of the new Ant-Man film in July. Any Avengers news will have to wait until Comic-Con or later, but that won’t stop some of the cast from keeping the hype alive.

Marvel

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Avengers#Marvel
TAGSAVENGERSAVENGERS 4avengers: infinity warCHRIS HEMSWORTHMarvelTHOR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 5 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP