Marvel

WARNING: Possible spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead

By now, most of the globe has seen Avengers: Infinity War at least once and are aware of the current state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thanos’ quest for the Infinity Stones is a box office smash, and many are digging for any information they can about where the fourth Avengers film will go to undo the villain’s plan. They also want to know which members of the team won’t be assembling once the credits roll in the fourth film.

For now, it seems that the focus for Marvel will be Captain Marvel and the release of the new Ant-Man film in July. Any Avengers news will have to wait until Comic-Con or later, but that won’t stop some of the cast from keeping the hype alive.